THE DISTRICT

Arrest in fatal shooting outside school

A D.C. man was arrested Friday in the Feb. 15 fatal shooting of another man in the 100 block of N Street NW, police said.

Lejeevan Toudle, 36, was arrested Friday on a charge of first-degree murder while armed, police said. Toudle’s address was unavailable, but police said he lived in Northeast.

Toudle is accused of killing Eugene Isaac Jr., 34, who had no fixed address. Police said officers found Isaac about 6 p.m. outside Dunbar High School after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or send a text to the department’s anonymous text tip line at 50411.

Katherine Shaver

MARYLAND

Police investigate death in home

Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide discovered Friday night in the 3400 block of Bonita Street in Suitland.

Police said officers called to the home around 11:30 p.m. for a welfare check found a man inside dead of “trauma to the upper body.”

Police did not identify the man or say how he died. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Katherine Shaver