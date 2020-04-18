Toudle is accused of killing Eugene Isaac Jr., 34, who had no fixed address. Police said officers found Isaac about 6 p.m. outside Dunbar High School after receiving a report of a shooting.
Police ask anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or send a text to the department’s anonymous text tip line at 50411.
Katherine Shaver
MARYLAND
Police investigate death in home
Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide discovered Friday night in the 3400 block of Bonita Street in Suitland.
Police said officers called to the home around 11:30 p.m. for a welfare check found a man inside dead of “trauma to the upper body.”
Police did not identify the man or say how he died. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Katherine Shaver