THE DISTRICT

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Southeast

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the October fatal shooting of a man on a street in Congress Heights, according to D.C. police.

DeAndre Houston of Southeast has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. Police said he was arrested Wednesday.

Houston is charged with the Oct. 11 shooting of Roderick Thomas, 27, who was attacked about 10:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of 12th Street SE.

Police said Thomas was found wounded inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Fla. woman dies in crash on parkway

A 58-year-old Florida woman died Wednesday along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in a crash, officials said.

Her name was not released, pending the notification of her family.

The U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 197 in the Laurel area. Rescuers found the vehicle overturned near a wooded area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation found there was “no obvious reason for the crash,” park police said in a statement. The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Elementary school teacher arrested

A 28-year-old elementary school teacher in Northern Virginia has been charged with having an “inappropriate relationship with a child,” according to authorities.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Lindsay R. Mages, of Aldie, Va., was arrested Wednesday. She faces charges that she had a nonsexual, inappropriate relationship with a child that “caused or created a mental injury,” sheriff officials said in a statement.

Authorities said Mages was “at times responsible for the student” outside of school hours. The relationship happened between January and August, while Mages worked as a teacher at Discovery and Hillside elementary schools.

Officials said they did not release further information about the child to protect the person’s identity.

Mages is being held on no bond at the Loudoun County jail.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Boy, 12, charged with sexual battery

Authorities in Prince William County said they have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy after he allegedly inappropriately touched several sixth-grade girls at a middle school in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police said they were notified Tuesday by officials at Rippon Middle School that the boy was “inappropriately touching fellow female students,” police said in a statement.

The boy’s name was not released, given his age.

An investigation found that the boy had inappropriately touched several girls “over their clothing on several occasions since September,” police said.

The boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual battery. Police said the case is being handled through the juvenile intake division.

— Dana Hedgpeth