THE DISTRICT

Man charged in slaying in Southeast

Police arrested a man in the weekend killing of 40-year-old Latasha Estep in Southeast Washington.

Cory Lavene Brown, 39, of Southeast, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said Monday. Brown was under court supervision for a domestic violence-related charge.

Police responded to a welfare check call at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Good Hope Road. When they arrived, they found Estep unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from puncture wounds.

An attorney for Brown could not be immediately reached for comment.

4 injured, including teens, in shootings

Separate shootings left four people — including two teenage girls — wounded in Southeast and Northwest Washington late Sunday and early Monday, according to D.C. police.

The first occurred about midnight in the 5000 block of D Street SE. The victims, 14- and 16-year-old girls, were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The second shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. in the 700 block of T Street NW, where two men were struck by bullets. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Other details were not immediately available and no arrests have been made.

The shootings followed a violent weekend in the District that included at least 20 people being shot, one fatally, at a party attended by hundreds in Southeast Washington.

MARYLAND

Pedestrian fatally struck on Route 50

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Sunday along Route 50 in Prince George’s County.

Officials said a black Ford Fusion was westbound about 11:35 p.m. on Route 50 before the Kenilworth Avenue interchange when it struck and killed a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle was found abandoned at the scene, police said.