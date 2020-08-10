An attorney for Brown could not be immediately reached for comment.

4 injured, including teens, in shootings

Separate shootings left four people — including two teenage girls — wounded in Southeast and Northwest Washington late Sunday and early Monday, according to D.C. police.

AD

AD

The first occurred about midnight in the 5000 block of D Street SE. The victims, 14- and 16-year-old girls, were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The second shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. in the 700 block of T Street NW, where two men were struck by bullets. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said.

Other details were not immediately available and no arrests have been made.

The shootings followed a violent weekend in the District that included at least 20 people being shot, one fatally, at a party attended by hundreds in Southeast Washington.

MARYLAND

Pedestrian fatally struck on Route 50

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian late Sunday along Route 50 in Prince George’s County.