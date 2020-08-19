THE DISTRICT

Man arrested in February killing in NE

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting in February of a man in the Carver-Langston neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Stephon Green, 31, of Temple Hills, Md., has been charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Green had not as of Wednesday made an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court, and an attorney for him is not yet listed.

Police said they arrested Green on Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 17 killing of Cordaro Pierre Chambers, 31, of Northeast. Chambers was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 2100 block of I Street NE.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. Additional information will be made public when Green makes his first court appearance.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Driver killed in Mt. Airy area crash

A motorist was killed Monday night in a two-car crash in Howard County, police said.

Michael Todd Shultzaberger, 53, of Frederick was driving south on Route 27 in the Mount Airy area about 8:45 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto Penn Shop Road and his car and a northbound car collided, county police said.

Shultzaberger died at the scene, police said. They said the driver of the other car was in stable condition at a hospital.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Lorton man dies after Aug. 10 crash

A man died Monday after being injured in a traffic crash in Fairfax County a week earlier, county police said.

Omar Prescott, 33, of Lorton was driving south in the 7800 block of Loisdale Road in the Springfield area about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 10 when his car struck a southbound bus, county police said. Prescott was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital, police said.

The bus driver was the only occupant of the bus and was not injured, police said.

Police said they thought speed might have been a factor in the crash, which they said was still under investigation.

— Martin Weil