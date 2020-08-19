Police said they arrested Green on Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 17 killing of Cordaro Pierre Chambers, 31, of Northeast. Chambers was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 2100 block of I Street NE.

Authorities did not discuss a possible motive. Additional information will be made public when Green makes his first court appearance.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Driver killed in Mt. Airy area crash

A motorist was killed Monday night in a two-car crash in Howard County, police said.

Michael Todd Shultzaberger, 53, of Frederick was driving south on Route 27 in the Mount Airy area about 8:45 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto Penn Shop Road and his car and a northbound car collided, county police said.

Shultzaberger died at the scene, police said. They said the driver of the other car was in stable condition at a hospital.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Lorton man dies after Aug. 10 crash

A man died Monday after being injured in a traffic crash in Fairfax County a week earlier, county police said.

Omar Prescott, 33, of Lorton was driving south in the 7800 block of Loisdale Road in the Springfield area about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 10 when his car struck a southbound bus, county police said. Prescott was thrown from the car and taken to a hospital, police said.

The bus driver was the only occupant of the bus and was not injured, police said.

Police said they thought speed might have been a factor in the crash, which they said was still under investigation.