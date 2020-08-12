D.C. police said they arrested and charged a man Tuesday in connection with the murder.

Rashad Johnson, 20, of Southeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

D.C. police said in a statement that Johnson was under supervision of the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency at the time he was arrested because of a previous gun arrest for carrying a pistol without a license.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

One killed in wreck in Montgomery County

A motorist was killed early Tuesday in a single-car crash in Montgomery County, police said.

Mark Robert Bonhag, 56, of the Highland area was driving north on New Hampshire Avenue in the Cloverly area about 12:20 a.m. when his car left the road near McNeil Lane and struck a utility pole, county police said. He died at the scene, they said.

Police said they are trying to determine why the car left the road.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Remains found in 1986 are identified

Police in Virginia say they’ve identified human remains that were found more than three decades ago in a Chesterfield County landfill.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that Chesterfield police said the remains belonged to 16-year-old Christy Lynn Floyd. They were found in 1986.

Police said Floyd lived in Richmond. Police said in a news release that she was identified through traditional detective work, forensics, DNA analysis and genealogy research.

Chesterfield police said they worked with the medical examiner and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science. A DNA profile was developed by DNA Labs International, a private forensic lab in Florida.

Detectives also sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, which is based in Reston and specializes in DNA phenotyping. That work led police to a family member of the victim.