A second man was also shot at the location and took himself to a hospital, police said.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Philbert Griffith Jr., 20, of Southwest Washington and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

— Peter Hermann

THE REGION

Metro to run more trains on July 4

Metro will run more trains and stay open longer on the Fourth of July to accommodate crowds expected to gather on the Mall for the annual fireworks display.

Wait times will be shorter, and stations near the Mall will stay open past the regular closing time of 9 p.m., Metro said in a statement. It will be the second year the National Park Service will host the “Salute to America” Independence Day event, a rebranded fireworks extravaganza created by President Trump.

Metro said it will start running extra trains on Independence Day at 4 p.m. It also will extend operations from 8 a.m. to beyond 9 p.m. until all passengers waiting for a ride get one.

To catch a ride, Metro said, passengers will have 30 minutes after the fireworks show ends to get to specific Metro stations near the Mall that will remain open.

All other stations will be closed except to exit. The stations that will stay open after the show include L’Enfant Plaza, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle, Metro Center, McPherson Square, Farragut West, Foggy Bottom, Rosslyn Orange, Farragut North and Gallery Place.

Officials continue to encourage riders to consider the Metro a last option, even on July 4. They are stressing the importance of social distancing onboard but said they cannot guarantee that there will always be adequate space to keep several feet between passengers.

Masks are mandatory on the Metro.

Parking will be free at all Metro-operated parking garages and lots on July 4. Nine Orange and Silver line stations west of Ballston remain closed because of construction work. Shuttle buses, however, will be available at Ballston until the last train arrives, the transit agency said. The Arlington Cemetery station will remain closed indefinitely.

