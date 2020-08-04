The shooting happened July 24 at an apartment complex on Wadsworth Court. County police said they did not think the shooting was random.

Castro Juarez was taken into custody Friday during an immigration inspection of the passengers on a commercial bus, the Border Patrol said. The checkpoint was on Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M.

A man was found trying to conceal himself in the restroom, the Border Patrol said

Questioning revealed that a homicide warrant had been obtained for Castro Juarez by Fairfax County police, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency described him as a Salvadoran national and said he was turned over to the New Mexico State Police.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Crash in Frederick kills pickup driver

A 71-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday in Frederick, officials said.

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. on Interstate 70 west near Hollow Road.

An initial investigation found that a pickup truck blew a tire and hit an embankment before it flipped, according to Maryland State Police. The driver was later identified as Cecilio Ona Bernabe Jr., of Hagerstown. Bernabe was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police: Laser pointer shined at helicopter

Police said they arrested a man who shined a laser pointer at one of their helicopters.

The alleged incident happened last month in Essex as officers were flying the helicopter during an unrelated investigation, Baltimore County police said in a news release Monday.

Police say Brandon Dunevant, 31, stood on a road and shined a laser pointer through the cockpit. He has been charged with pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft, the release said.

Dunevant has been booked into a detention center with no bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.