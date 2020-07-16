Perry faces extradition to the District, where he is charged on a D.C. Superior Court warrant with aggravated assault while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The shooting occurred about 4:50 p.m. after the southbound train had left the Shaw-Howard University stop and before it reached the Mount Vernon Square station at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Police reported finding the victim on the station platform. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police did not discuss a possible motive.

Police from Prince George’s County and Seat Pleasant assisted in the arrest.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police arrest suspect

in Greenbelt homicide

Greenbelt police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man in the slaying of Keanu Alonnie Wright.

Anthony Alberto Redd, 20, faces murder charges in the July 12 shooting of 24-year-old Wright, police said in a news release.

Just before 10:30 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots coming from a residence on the 9000 block of Breezewood Terrace, the department said on Twitter. The suspect fled when police arrived, and the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred after Redd and Wright, both of whom are from Greenbelt, were engaged in a verbal fight, police said.

No attorney was listed for Redd in online court records.

— Emily Davies

VIRGINIA

Dominion pledges aid to HBCUs, students

The Dominion Energy company plans to spend $25 million to support historically black colleges and universities in four states and another $10 million on scholarships for African Americans and other students of color in its service territory, the Richmond-based company announced Thursday.

The six-year initiative is part of a nationwide reckoning over racial and ethnic inequities prompted by the anger over the killing of George Floyd in May by a Minneapolis police officer who pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck.

“We all know there are no actions or words that will immediately heal the hurt caused by 400 years of institutional racism,” Thomas F. Farrell II, Dominion’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release.

“But since early June, we have seen signs of change and growth,” Farrell said. “Our country is moving forward. We are moving forward, too.”

The $25 million investment will benefit historically black colleges and universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, the news release said.

The scholarship fund will be open to students across the 20 states where the utility company has more than 7 million customers.