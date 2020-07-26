Cokley was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Robinson fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance away. Both Cokley and Robinson are residents of Southeast and are known to each other, police said. Officials did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

— Patricia Sullivan

MARYLAND

Police charge man in fatal car crash

Prince George’s County police charged a man for driving his car into another vehicle on Crain Highway, killing two people.

According to police, Mark D. Austin, 35, of Brandywine, was driving toward Croom Station Road slightly after noon on Saturday when he failed to stop at a red traffic signal. His pickup sped through the intersection, striking a car that was turning left. The truck hit the car’s passenger side door, causing it to spin and hit a guardrail, police said.

Both occupants of the car died at the scene. One victim was Michael Hetmon, 66, of Upper Marlboro; the other was a 49-year-old woman also from Upper Marlboro whose name is being withheld by authorities.

Austin was charged with two counts each of motor vehicle manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter. Police say more charges are possible.

— Rebecca Tan

VIRGINIA

Two juvenile detention center escapees caught

Two inmates who escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County were caught Saturday night at a hotel in Battle Creek, Mich., the U.S. Marshal’s office announced.

The men, both felons, assaulted a correctional officer during the July 13 escape, during which they fled through a hole cut in a perimeter fence, authorities said. A getaway vehicle was waiting for them, the marshals said.

Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, was serving a sentence for convictions of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Rashad E. Williams, 18, was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery. Both were youths at the time of their offenses.

The marshals learned the men were traveling together and initially were believed to be in Pennsylvania. The Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force arrested the pair about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The men will be held at the jail in Battle Creek, authorities said.