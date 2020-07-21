Officers were called to the 9200 block of Stuart Lane in Clinton on Saturday when a vehicle was reported to be stopped in the middle of the road, police said. Officers found Robinson inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell is being held in jail without bond.

— Katie Mettler

Man arrested in Damascus shooting

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Montgomery County Police said officers found a man dead after responding to the report of a shooting about 11 a.m. in the 9100 block of Gue Road in Damascus.

A suspect in the shooting was arrested after a vehicle and foot pursuit that ended near the 14700 block of Good Hope Road, the statement said.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released, and no further information was available.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Elections board: Plan will cost $20 million

The head of the Maryland State Board of Elections says it will take about $20 million to implement Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan for the November election and has asked the state’s budget secretary to approve the expense.

Linda H. Lamone, the state administrator of the elections board, sent a letter to Budget Secretary David Brinkley and the chairs of the legislative budget committees on Tuesday outlining the costs, which include $5.6 million for printing and mailing requests for absentee ballots, $1.8 million for prepaid postage for ballot requests and ballots, and $1.5 million for cleaning supplies and protective gear for poll workers.

Lamone said early voting will be available at 78 locations from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29 and Election Day voting will be held at 1,600 polling places across the state. Given the pandemic, she expects that the number of voters who will request and receive absentee ballots this year will be “significantly” greater than those in previous elections.

Hogan (R) has come under fire from Democratic officials for refusing to limit the number of polling places open on Election Day, and requiring voters to request absentee ballots instead of mailing them to all registered voters.

— Ovetta Wiggins

VIRGINIA

Fairfax officer indicted in violent encounter

A grand jury indicted a white Fairfax County police officer Monday on three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery after he deployed a Taser and hit a black man without apparent provocation in June in an incident captured on video.

Officer Tyler Timberlake had previously faced the same charges, but the counts were dropped by county prosecutors for procedural reasons last week.

Timberlake’s attorneys have denied that he did anything wrong and previously said in court that he mistook the victim, La Monta Gladney, for another man with a criminal record.

The incident began June 5 when Timberlake responded to a call involving Gladney, who was pacing in circles in a Mount Vernon street and mumbling incoherently.

Seconds after arriving at the scene, Timberlake deployed his Taser against Gladney, video from body-worn camera shows. Timberlake later hit Gladney and put his knees on the man’s back.

Gladney yelled at one point, “I can’t breathe!”