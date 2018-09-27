THE DISTRICT

Man arrested on rape charge in Mt. Pleasant

A man wanted on a rape charge in Virginia was arrested Thursday after D.C. police said he barricaded himself for more than 16 hours inside his residence in Northwest Washington’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the man was taken into custody about 1:45 p.m. by D.C. officers and the FBI. Police from the District and Arlington County had tried to arrest him about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Street NW.

Police said he refused to come to his door and officers waited him out. Authorities said there was no indication that anyone inside was held against their will. Arlington County police said that during the barricade, the suspect made threats and was seen with a knife. He was arrested without incident.

Arlington police identified the suspect as Salodus Hicks, 60. He is charged in arrest warrants with forcible rape and strangulation.

Authorities said the rape occurred about 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 5500 block of Columbia Pike. Police said the victim and suspect connected through an Internet advertisement and that the suspect assaulted and raped the woman during their prearranged appointment.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that this was a targeted attack,” Arlington police said at the time.

Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.

Teen arrested in fatal Northeast shooting

A teenager was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a young man in July near the H Street corridor in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Kewon Hunter, 19, of Northeast, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Dion DeMarco Boyd, 21, also of Northeast. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on July 30.

Police did not give a motive, but details may be provided when an arrest affidavit is made public at Hunter’s initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Friday.

Police said Boyd was shot in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue NE, a block from H Street, one of the District’s nightlife spots. It was near Starburst Plaza, named for the confluence of streets that includes Benning and Bladensburg roads, H Street and Maryland Avenue.

Body found in river near Lincoln Memorial

D.C. police have recovered a body found Thursday morning in the Potomac River near Arlington Memorial Bridge, near the Lincoln Memorial, according to a department spokeswoman.

Police said the homicide unit’s Natural Squad responded, meaning at least for now authorities do not believe the person was the victim of a homicide. No other details were made public.