MARYLAND

Arrest at BWI airport

after handgun found

A man has been arrested at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport after a handgun and a magazine with five bullets was found in his carry-on luggage.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says the passenger was stopped Tuesday at a security checkpoint at BWI. The TSA says the man told investigators he didn’t know the .38-caliber handgun and ammunition was in his bag.

He’s been arrested on weapons charges. Authorities did not name the man or say where he was from.

The arrest and seizure marks the 19th firearm detected this year at BWI.

Last year, TSA officers say they caught 26 guns from passengers at the Baltimore-area airport.

A civil penalty for a first weapons violations offense is typically $3,900.

— Associated Press

40-plus apply for commissioner job

Baltimore received “north of 40 applications” for the police commissioner job, a city spokesman said Tuesday.

Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) launched a nationwide search earlier this year after then-Commissioner Darryl De Sousa resigned in May after being charged with failing to file federal income taxes.

The deadline to apply was Friday.

City Solicitor Andre Davis previously told the Baltimore Sun more than 20 people had applied.

Davis said a commissioner would be named by the end of October.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Motorcyclist dies

in Woodbridge wreck

A 25-year-old Virginia man died after his motorcycle crashed in the Woodbridge area, police said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Minnieville Road and Andorra Drive. Prince William County police said the motorcyclist — who was later identified as James Vincent Caputi of Woodbridge — was on a 2004 Honda motorcycle when he lost control.

He went down a sidewalk, hit a curb and a guardrail before falling off the motorcycle, police said. Caputi hit a gate in front of a home. The motorcycle hit a tree before it stopped.

Caputi was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said speed was a factor in the fatal crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Md. Klansman gets 4 years for firing gun

A Ku Klux Klan member from Maryland who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a white-nationalist rally last year in Virginia has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Charlottesville Circuit Court records show Richard Preston was sentenced Tuesday to eight years, with four of those years suspended.

Prosecutors said Preston fired a handgun once toward the ground while standing on a sidewalk crowded with rallygoers and counter­protesters after initially pointing the gun at a black man with an improvised flamethrower. No one was struck. His charge, discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, carried a penalty of between two and 10 years. Preston has spoken out publicly as an imperial wizard of the KKK.

—Associated Press