THE DISTRICT

Man charged in fatal stabbing of brother

A 60-year-old man was charged in the fatal stabbing of his brother during a fight Tuesday night inside a house in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Joseph Smith was arrested shortly after the stabbing, which occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Galveston Place SE, in a duplex in the Washington Highlands neighborhood at the southern tip of the District.

The victim was identified as Arnold Smith, 62, of Southeast. Police said the brothers’ parents, ages 98 and 87, were home at the time.

An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says Joseph Smith told police that he and his brother had been fighting and that Arnold Smith “had me on the floor.” Joseph Smith said he stabbed his brother while trying to fight him off, according to the affidavit. Police said they found a knife at the scene.

The affidavit says Joseph Smith called 911. Police said that officers had been called to the residence in November after Arnold Smith complained that Joseph Smith had threatened him with a knife.

Joseph Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two fires break out in Montgomery County

Two fires broke out Tuesday night in Montgomery County, one at a townhouse and another at an automobile dealership, causing nearly $2 million in damage, officials said.

One fire started around 10 p.m. in a Honda dealership on Automobile Boulevard in the Burtonsville area. The two-alarm fire apparently began in a service bay area, and 100 firefighters responded, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Damage to the car dealership was estimated at $1.6 million, officials said.

About an hour later, a fire broke out at a townhouse in the 19000 block of Appledowre Circle in Germantown, officials said. The blaze was reported by a neighbor, and three adults and a child were displaced. A firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Damage to the three-level townhouse was about $200,000, officials said.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.

— Martin Weil and Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Woman dies in fire at Alexandria home

A woman died Wednesday in a fire that was possibly caused by a faulty electrical cord in an Alexandria home, officials said.

The blaze broke out around 12:34 a.m. in a two-story townhouse in the 300 block of S. Pitt Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. A man inside the home was rescued, but the woman was found dead in an upstairs bedroom, fire officials said. A dog and cat were found alive, authorities said.

An initial investigation found that the cause of the fire might have been an electrical cord that came in contact with a mattress and other combustibles, according to Alexandria fire officials.

Estimated damage to the home was $150,000.

— Dana Hedgpeth

