The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Cunningham died at the scene.

Police said an initial investigation found that Hill, the suspect, was also shot and went to a fire station for help.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

VMI cadet dies in wreck in Stafford

An 18-year-old student at Virginia Military Institute was killed in a car crash in Stafford County, authorities said.

Jamison Lane Clark, of Stafford, was killed shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

The vehicle went out of control on Sanford Drive just south of Paul Lane and went off the road, the sheriff’s office said.

A passenger suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

Officer accused of breaking into building

A Prince George’s County officer accused of breaking into an office building at Gallaudet University has been arrested and suspended, authorities said.

Officer Robert Grimes was detained after someone patrolling the university heard breaking glass in the Dawes Building shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 24, charging documents said. The person patrolling went to investigate and found Grimes without a shirt on and injuries to his wrist, shoulder and stomach.

Grimes was charged with second-degree burglary and destruction of property, both misdemeanors, Prince George’s County police said. Grimes has pleaded not guilty and has been released, online court records show. A public defender listed for Grimes could not be reached.

Grimes works in patrol and has been with the department for three years, county police said. The department’s internal affairs division has launched an investigation.

— Lynh Bui

