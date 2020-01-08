— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Three men charged in Temple Hills slaying

Three men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man over what authorities said was a drug-related robbery attempt in Temple Hills followed by a chase that ended in the District.

AD

Prince George’s County police said Terrence McNatt, 33, of Southeast Washington; Rashaud Richardson, 26, of Oxon Hill; and Cornell Washington, 30, of Capitol Heights, are charged in the slaying of Bryan Gibbs.

AD

Police said Gibbs, 26, of Temple Hills, was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Monday inside an apartment building in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue near St. Barnabas Road.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Officials said the suspects face first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Two of the men — McNatt and Richardson — were hurt during the incident and are being treated, police said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

Two children struck, killed in Essex area

Two children were killed in Baltimore County when they were struck by a car as they crossed a road, police said.

The children’s mother and another child, age 9, were critically injured, police said.

All four were hit shortly after 4 p.m. Monday as they were crossing Eastern Boulevard in the Essex area, police said.

AD

The two children killed were identified by police as Jhalil Norris, 5, and Jovanni Norris, 6.

Police said all four were crossing Eastern at Orville Road when they were hit by a car going west on the boulevard.

The driver remained at the scene, police said, adding that they were still investigating.

AD

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

One dead after I-95 crash in Pr. William

A Pennsylvania man died after a pair of collisions that delayed motorists for hours Wednesday morning along Interstate 95 in Prince William County.

The incident occurred at 1:15 a.m. near the Virginia Route 619 interchange.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a truck contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation to treat the roads for snow was traveling north when it was rear-ended by a 2002 Dodge Ram pulling a fifth-wheel trailer. The contract vehicle wasn’t treating the road at the time but did have its lights activated, officials said.

AD

The crash’s impact caused lights on the Dodge’s trailer to go dark; minutes later, a northbound Subaru swerved to avoid the trailer but struck its rear, Geller said. The Subaru caught fire, authorities said, and a state police trooper pulled the driver from the vehicle.

AD

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, Chad D. Shifflett, 42, of Harrisburg, Pa., died at the scene, police said. Investigators said neither was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Subaru was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the driver of the contract truck suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the original crash is under investigation, although investigators said weather didn’t appear to have been a factor. Charges are pending, Geller said.