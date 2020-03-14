Patterson is accused of shooting Bryant McClain, 46, shortly before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW. Police said McClain, of no fixed address, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive.
— Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Gray seal recovering at National Aquarium
A new animal has joined the cast of storybook characters now undergoing rehabilitation at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
A gray seal, now named Huckleberry Finn, was rescued Feb. 27 from Assateague State Park and transported to the aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center for long-term rehabilitation, the aquarium said in a release.
Huckleberry Finn joins Amelia Bedelia, a harp seal rescued from Ocean City, and Pippi Longstocking, a gray seal pup rescued from Dewey Beach, Del., at the aquarium.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
Inmates to be pulled from troubled jail
Concerns about inadequate medical care at a regional jail in central Virginia have prompted officials in one county to begin removing nearly 200 inmates.
Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard said he has received nearly daily phone calls, emails and text messages from family members of inmates who say their loved ones are receiving poor or negligent medical care at the Riverside Regional Jail.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Leonard recently told the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors that the next 96 inmates who are booked in the Chesterfield jail will remain at the county facility instead of being transferred to Riverside, as they typically would be. He said another 100 Chesterfield inmates will be transferred to another regional jail in the state.
Riverside is under state probation for three years following two inmate suicides in 2017 that state officials said were directly or indirectly caused by staff shortcomings and policy violations.
— Associated Press