The incident occurred about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue, near First Street NE.

The Supreme Court’s public information office said a person “poured an accelerant” onto the vehicle and set it on fire. That vehicle belonged to the Supreme Court police force and was unmarked.

An adjacent vehicle also was damaged, authorities said.

A D.C. fire department spokesman said firefighters who extinguished the fire found a man with severe burns.

Police said Tarner remains hospitalized but an updated condition was not immediately available. They said he initially was in critical condition. Tarner has not made an appearance in court and it could not immediately be determined if he has an attorney.

— Peter Hermann

Man shot, killed inside Southeast apartments

A man was fatally shot Thursday night inside an apartment building in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Police said the shooting occurred about 10:10 p.m. in the 400 block of 33rd Street SE, just off Minnesota Avenue. The victim, identified as Kenneth Brown, 34, of Southeast, died at a hospital.

There have been 103 homicides this year in District, a 24 percent increase compared to 83 at this time in 2019. There have been 21 homicides so far in July, including four in one day.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Driver killed in crash after gunshots fired

A man was killed in Takoma Park Thursday night after shots were fired and he crashed into a tree, police said.

It was not immediately clear if he was killed by the gunfire or the crash.

Takoma Park police said the incident unfolded around 10:50 p.m. when officers responded to a crash near Walnut and Eastern avenues.

An initial investigation found that two men were in a vehicle on the District side of Walnut Avenue before the crash.

“It was learned that on the Washington DC side of Walnut Ave just prior to the crash, there were shots fired into a vehicle and a vehicle speeding away towards Eastern Ave.,” Takoma Park police said in a statement.

The driver of the 1997 Subaru and another man who was a passenger were taken to a hospital, and the driver was pronounced dead. He was identified as Anthony Riley, 20, of Northeast. The passenger was said to be in critical condition, according to Takoma Park police.

D.C. police said both victims had been shot.

Authorities said two handguns, drugs and cash were found at the scene of the crash.