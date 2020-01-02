Fairfax County police said they were called to the Sequoyah condominiums in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place shortly before 2:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Kamren Quick outside his home with a gunshot wound, police said.

After sweeping the condo, officers found Jayden Quick inside. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting but said it was not a random act of violence.

Mouzon, who is expected to be extradited to Fairfax County, faces charges of second-degree murder, malicious shooting and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

— Justin Jouvenal

THE REGION

Ex-archdiocese official acquitted in fraud case

A federal judge threw out charges against a former Roman Catholic schools administrator accused of embezzling nearly $45,000 from the Archdiocese of Washington, ruling that prosecutors improperly charged him in Maryland.

No reasonable juror could conclude “by a preponderance of the evidence” that Maryland was the proper venue for Kenneth Gaughan to be charged and tried, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis wrote in an opinion issued Thursday.

Xinis had agreed during a Dec. 16 hearing to acquit Gaughan of mail fraud charges after a five-day trial but before a jury rendered a verdict, court records show.

Gaughan, of Washington, was an assistant superintendent for schools within the archdiocese and worked at an office in Hyattsville, Md. A federal grand jury in Greenbelt, Md., indicted him in September 2018 on three counts of mail fraud.

The indictment accused Gaughan of transmitting fraudulent invoices and persuading the archdiocese to issue checks for services that Gaughan knew never would be provided.

But the trial evidence showed that three checks that were the subject of Gaughan’s indictment were not mailed from or delivered in Maryland, the judge said. The judge agreed with Gaughan’s defense attorneys that the District of Maryland wasn’t the proper venue for his case.

— Associated Press

