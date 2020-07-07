A sworn statement released Monday offers additional details of the allegations made by prosecutors in their statement. The court document said video footage shows Charter pouring a liquid on the statue, then waving others away and squatting behind the statue in a way that prevents his hands from being seen.
“Seconds later,” the sworn statement says, the statue “catches fire.”
Charter can be seen in the video “lighting a cigarette in the flames engulfing” the statue, the affidavit alleges.
Charter was released from custody on personal recognizance, prosecutors said.
The sworn statement released Monday, which is signed by an FBI agent, says that the cost of restoring the statue is estimated to be about $250,000.
Authorities have charged at least a half-dozen people and are searching for more in connection with recent attempts to bring down statues in the nation’s capital.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
New charges for man after officer's death
A Virginia man has been charged with federal offenses in connection with the death of a Newport News police officer who was fatally injured in January during a traffic stop, federal prosecutors said.
Vernon Evander Green II, 38, of Newport News, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and with possession of marijuana, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The federal charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 23 in which authorities said Officer Katie Thyne died after being dragged when a driver accelerated during a traffic stop.
Online records for the Newport News General District Court indicate that Virginia authorities have also charged Green with murder.
Online court records did not indicate whether Green has an attorney.
— Martin Weil