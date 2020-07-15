According to a statement from the court’s public information office, the person “poured an accelerant” onto the vehicle and set it on fire. An adjacent vehicle also was damaged.

Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. fire department spokesman, said firefighters extinguished the fire and found a man with severe burns. He was taken to a hospital in critical and life-threatening condition, Maggiolo said.

There was no immediate information on the man’s name or possible charges.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

One killed in crash in Great Falls area

One person was killed Tuesday in a car crash in the Great Falls area, Fairfax County police said.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Walker Road, police said. The victim was identified as Billy White, 64.

An initial investigation found that White was driving a Ford truck eastbound on Walker Road when it crossed over the double yellow line, then hit another truck. It struck a utility pole, flipped over and landed back on the road, according to police.

The driver of the other truck was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said in a statement that alcohol is “not believed to be a factor,” and detectives are trying to figure out “whether speed or a possible medical emergency” might have caused the crash.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

1 fatally shot, another injured in Woodbridge

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident unfolded at 10:15 p.m. near Valleywood Drive and Colebrook Lane in Woodbridge.

Officers found a 19-year-old man on nearby Oakwood Drive suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim, identified as Micah Antonio Mutz of Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Another man also went to hospital with gunshot wounds and is expected to recover.

Officials said the shooting “does not appear to be random.” It remained under investigation.