Homicides in the District have increased 15 percent this year compared with the same time in 2019.

— Peter Hermann

Man charged with murder in July slaying

A man was arrested and charged in a slaying that happened in July in the District, officials said.

D.C. police said in a statement that Mitchell Smith, 49, of Southeast Washington was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of Paul Lewis Butler, 58.

Butler, of Southeast Washington, was found dead on July 12 in the 3900 block of S Street SE. Police said when officers arrived, they found Butler inside a home and “suffering from trauma.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man fatally stabbed in Pr. George's park

A man was fatally stabbed Monday in the Prince George’s County town of Colmar Manor, county police said.

Franklin Vasquez, 24, of Colmar Manor, was found about 8 p.m. in a park in the 3500 block of 37th Avenue. He had been stabbed at least twice and died at the scene, police said.

An initial investigation indicated that the crime was not random, police said.

County police said they investigate all homicides on Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission property in the county.

— Martin Weil

Police rule pair died in murder-suicide

The deaths of a man and woman in their 70s who were found in their Montgomery County home last week have been determined to be a murder-suicide, county police said.

Donna Lewis, 70, and Arnold Ringgold, 71, were found Thursday in a home in the 9200 block of Three Oaks Drive in the Silver Spring area. A relative had gone to check on them, police said.

The medical examiner’s office determined Lewis was fatally shot and Ringgold fatally shot himself, police said Tuesday.

Police said the two were divorced and Ringgold had recently moved back into the home.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Boy, 15, found dead in Rappahannock River

A teenager who disappeared Monday in the Rappahannock River in Stafford County was found dead Wednesday morning, the county sheriff’s office said.

The 15-year-old boy did not resurface after going under the water about 4:20 p.m. at Falmouth Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

Drone and dive teams took part in the search, which involved the sheriff’s office and fire and rescue personnel, over two days, authorities said.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s officials said crews found the teen’s body in the river near the Chatham Bridge. He was later identified as Hasnain Ghafoor of Manassas.