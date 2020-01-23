It was not clear how the man ended up in the water. Police did not release his identity, pending notification of his family. A D.C. police spokeswoman said the incident remains under investigation but no foul play was suspected.

AD

— Clarence Williams

and Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Police: Would-be robber left behind DNA

A Maryland man who tried to rob a Subway shop fell, struck his head and bled, leaving behind his DNA, police said Thursday.

AD

Larry D. Armwood, 44, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted armed robbery.

Authorities said a man came into a Subway in Germantown on Oct. 24 and demanded cash. He vaulted over a counter and threatened an employee with a knife. The employee jumped over the counter to flee, according to police and court documents. The man tried to chase the employee but fell when he jumped over the counter and hit his head on the floor, documents said. Police said the man fled without any cash.

AD

Officials said Armwood was arrested Jan. 17. He is being held without bond.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Teacher accused of improper relationship

Fairfax County police on Wednesday arrested a 57-year-old teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a Justice High School student, officials said.

Police arrested Philip Spivey of Falls Church on four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian, officials said. Spivey is listed as an ESOL teacher at the school. A letter from the school’s principal said Spivey has not been in school since Jan. 8.

Spivey, who also works as a private music teacher, was being held without bond, police said.