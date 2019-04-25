THE DISTRICT

Man dies after fire in Southeast apartment

A man died after a fire broke out early Thursday at a home in Southeast Washington, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of his family.

D.C. fire officials said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday on the first floor of an apartment building in the 200 block of Oakwood Street SE. Smoke detectors were found in the home but were not working, fire officials said.

In a Twitter message, D.C. fire officials said, “We urge all residents to have working smoke detectors and test them regularly. Your life may depend on it.”

There was another fire at a home in Prince George’s County. Officials said the fire broke out around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Mallard Court in Upper Marlboro.

An adult and three children were treated on the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Citizens to evaluate police misconduct charges

An application process has started for Baltimore citizens who would like to become civilian members of boards evaluating misconduct charges against police officers.

The trial boards had long been made up of three sworn officers. Starting next fiscal year, Baltimore will have five voting members on each board. They will be made up of three law enforcers and two civilians.

City Solicitor Andre Davis described civilians on the trial boards as a “major milestone in the police reform process” that will greatly boost transparency in police discipline matters. Baltimore’s police department is under federal oversight.

Applicants must be at least 21 with no felony convictions.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Metro parking free at three stations this summer

With several Metro stations in Virginia set to close this summer during a refurbishing project, the transit agency says the parking facilities at three stations will remain open for use free of charge.

Usually, commuters parking at the Huntington, Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations on the Yellow and Blue lines pay $4.95 a day for parking. But Metro’s governing board Thursday approved a plan for free parking while the stations are closed May 25 to Sept. 8.

“In addition . . . customers can take advantage of express shuttle service to the Pentagon and conveniently transfer to the rail system,” the agency said.

Six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines will be closed throughout the summer during platform-improvement work, but the other three stations — Eisenhower Avenue, King Street-Old Town and Braddock Road — do not have Metro parking facilities.

— Paul Duggan

