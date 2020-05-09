— Keith L. Alexander
Fatal shooting in SE
D.C. police are investigating the Friday morning slaying of a 28-year-old man along South Capitol Terrace SW, police officials said Saturday.
At about 8:05 a.m., officers were called to that location for a reported shooting. They found Eddie Crist, of no fixed address, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
— Dan Morse
MARYLAND
Two killed in incident
A man and woman were fatally shot late Friday in what Prince George’s County police described as a domestic-related incident.
A third person also was shot, police said, and she was taken to a hospital.
At about 11:15 p.m., police were called about a shooting in the 9000 block of Walkerton Drive, which is just east of the Capital Beltway near Route 50. Officers found “two adult females and one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds,” Prince George’s police announced on Twitter.
One of the women was taken to a hospital. “The other female and male victim were pronounced dead on scene,” police said.
— Dan Morse