Police were notified about 11 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, which was within the construction site at 3900 Wisconsin Ave. Builders are redeveloping the old Fannie Mae headquarters into a housing and shopping complex.

Police are withholding the man’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

— Rachel Weiner

Man charged in 2018 slaying of Va. resident

Authorities in the District said they’ve arrested a man in connection with the 2018 killing of a Virginia resident.

Avadis Holtzclaw, 23, of Northwest Washington was arrested and charged Dec. 23 with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Kamara, 37, of Alexandria.

D.C. police said Kamara was killed Feb. 27, 2018. Officers found him unconscious on Forrester Street SW. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Medical Examiner found that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Baker named director of state parks service

Virginia is set to get its first female director of its state parks service.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Friday that he’d hired Melissa Baker to oversee 38 state parks and more than 270 employees.

She will be the first woman to run the department in the park system’s 83-year history when she starts in January.

Baker previously worked as the director of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and as chief of operations for Montana State Parks. She taught at the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and the University of Maine.

— Associated Press

THE REGION

Man dies in crash during police pursuit

A man died after he crashed a vehicle following an approximately nine-mile police pursuit that started after a robbery in Maryland and ended in the District.

The incident began on Monday just before midnight in the 9100 block of Livingston Road near Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area of Prince George’s County when police said they received a call for a report of a robbery.

As officers responded, the suspect took off in a vehicle and drove into the District on Interstate 295, according to Prince George’s County police.

D.C. police said the driver of the vehicle exited at the 11th Street SE ramp, where he lost control and crashed the vehicle into the north side jersey barrier.

The driver, identified as Danny Leon Washington, 36, of Northeast, was taken to a hospital and later died.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

