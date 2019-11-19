Police said officers found one of the victims in an apartment hallway. The second victim was found in an adjacent building.

Homeless facility gets boost from Amazon

A nonprofit organization that is building a $2 million facility for the homeless in Old Town Alexandria says it has reached its fundraising goal after receiving $300,000 from Amazon, Inc., which is opening a headquarters campus in nearby Crystal City.

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The nonprofit Carpenter’s Shelter is building a facility called New Heights in North Old Town that will include a 60-bed overnight shelter, a day shelter for the chronically homeless and a hypothermia shelter to be used during the winter, the organization said.

There will also be 10 supportive housing units, the group said, and 87 low-rent apartments owned and managed by the Alexandria Community Development Corp.

Man dies in shooting at recording studio

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday in a parking lot in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police said the incident happened about 1:05 a.m. in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road. Police were called to investigate a shooting at a musical recording spot called DMV Studios.

An initial investigation found that there had been a fight at the studio and that during the fight, the victim was shot.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Tristan Vernon Sellers of the District.

