Police in Baltimore have accused Sample, 24, of killing Shiand Miller and her 3-year-old daughter, Shaniya Gilmore. The bodies of the mother and daughter were found Friday in a parked car in southwest Baltimore. Both suffered gunshot wounds.
Police said Miller was eight months pregnant with Sample’s unborn son. Sample was arrested Saturday.
The newspaper reported that the 2019 law is the result of an effort spurred by lawmakers and the family of Laura Wallen, who was allegedly killed by the father of her unborn son in 2017. The man who was charged in her death killed himself while awaiting trial in 2018.
The office of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Sample is the first person charged with the new offense as part of a murder case.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
Man injured in Fairfax car crash dies
A man who was injured in a Thursday crash in Fairfax County has died, officials said.
Police said the crash happened just after 1 p.m. near Westfields Boulevard and Sully Park Drive in Centreville. An initial investigation found that the man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that went off the road and over a sidewalk and several lanes before it hit a tree.
The driver was later identified as Andrew Riley, 53. He was taken to a hospital and died on Saturday, according to Fairfax County police.
He was the only one in the car. Detectives have not determined if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
— Dana Hedgpeth