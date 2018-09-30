THE DISTRICT

New report of violence on Benning Road NE

A Northeast Washington man was fatally shot early Sunday along Benning Road NE, the latest victim in a rash of violence in the area, including a quadruple shooting and another homicide, according to D.C. police.

Police said Wilbert Brooks, 27, died of gunshot wounds. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting, which took place just before 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, authorities said.

Officers found Brooks shortly thereafter and he was pronounced dead.

It was the second homicide in less than a week and at least the fourth shooting along a section of Benning Road NE between Starburst Plaza and the Anacostia River.

Last weekend, four people were wounded in a shooting in the 1800 block of Benning Road. Then on Monday, Marquiawn Williams, 25, was fatally shot in the same block, according to police. On Tuesday, two men were wounded in a shooting in the 2300 block of Benning Road NE.

— Faiz Siddiqui

28-year-old man shot and killed in SE

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 1600 block of U Street SE, D.C. police said Sunday.

Henry Isaacs of Southeast Washington was pronounced dead after police responded to reports of gunshots about 9:20 p.m. and found him with gunshot wounds, police said.

The District offers a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for any homicide in the city.

— Spencer Hsu

MARYLAND

Police probe apparent murder-suicide case

Police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide Saturday night of a couple living in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County.

The couple, in their 50s, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home about 8 p.m.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the couple were “involved in a relationship and lived together” but did not publicly identify the 56-year-old man and 53-year-old woman. Details about a possible motive also were not immediately available.

Capt. Paul Starks, the county police spokesman, said authorities were called to a house in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road. A firearm was recovered from the home, on a two-lane road lined with single-family houses, many on lots with trees and large lawns.

Starks said police did not think there was any danger to the community.