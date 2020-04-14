According to a report, police responded to a call for sounds of gunshots and found the victim lying unconscious in the street. Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police identified the victim as Clarence Skrine, 25, of Northwest. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive, and no arrest had been made.
— Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Police: Woman found in fire had been shot
A woman who was found dead in a burning apartment in Prince George’s County last week had been shot, police said Monday. Police are searching for a man in connection with the killing.
Police identified the victim as Zena Nichols, 23, of the District. They said her burned body was found Friday in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace in Chillum. She was shot in the apartment and a fire was set, police said.
They said an autopsy found Nichols died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
Police said Monday that they have obtained an arrest warrant for Jerome John Harris, 42, who lived in the apartment where Nichols was shot. Police said he is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as arson.
The woman and Harris were in a relationship, police said. They said the motive for the killing remains under investigation.
— Martin Weil