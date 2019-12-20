He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Teens arrested in fatal stabbing

Four people, including three teens, were arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally stabbed in Prince George’s County, authorities said Friday.

On Nov. 18 around 2:05 p.m., officers responded to a community center in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue for the report of a stabbing, Prince George’s County police said.

They found Erick Ruiz Reyes, 19, of Oxon Hill suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he died, police said.

Four have been charged with first- and second-degree murder: Eliezer Solis, 15, of Temple Hills; Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado, 21, of Oxon Hill; Jesus Lopez-Torres, 16, of Temple Hills; Ziyon Hardy, 16, of Temple Hills. The teens have been charged as adults.

Police said three of the suspects are members of a gang, but the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute that was not related to their gang affiliation.

The victims were not gang members, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

