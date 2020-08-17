Officers responding to reports of gunshots found Wills about 5:35 p.m. and said he had been struck multiple times.

No arrest had been made, and police said the motive was unknown.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Arrest made in Woodbridge slaying

A man was arrested in a fatal stabbing that happened Friday during a fight, authorities said.

On Friday about 2:10 a.m., authorities responded to the Babylon cafe in the 3000 block of Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

They found 28-year-old Charlie Davis III of Dumfries. He was stabbed when a large fight broke out in the cafe’s parking lot, police said, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Saturday, police said they charged Abdur Rahman Roland, 31, of Woodbridge with second-degree murder in the slaying. He was being held without bond.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Natural Bridge park faces uncertain future

Natural Bridge State Park is facing an uncertain financial future as it struggles to pay off a loan taken out to purchase the land several years ago.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the nonprofit group that bought the 215-foot-high limestone arch and surrounding property is unlikely to make a half-million-dollar loan payment.

The Virginia Conservation Legacy Fund bought the land in 2014 before it could be carved up for sale at auction. And the nonprofit borrowed $9 million from the Virginia Resources Authority to close the deal.

The nonprofit soon fell behind on the loan and other debts. A possible foreclosure was avoided when the property became a state park in 2016.

The loan payment will nearly double in 2020, prompting concerns among state officials about the property’s future.

Stephanie Hamlett, executive director of the Virginia Resources Authority, raised the possibility of transferring the property to a new owner in a letter to the fund in April.