Authorities did not provide a description of the killer but said they were looking for a white Chevrolet Camaro with dark tinted windows.
Police say there have been 40 homicides in the District this year, down from 43 at the same time in 2019, which recorded a decade high. Police data shows homicides at an even pace over the past month, with the city largely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Two killed in crash in Prince George's County
Two people were killed early Friday in a crash in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. near Brandywine and North Keys roads and involved two vehicles, according to Prince George’s County police.
The victims’ names were not released, pending the notification of relatives. Both victims were drivers in their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The extent of that person’s injuries was not disclosed.
— Dana Hedpeth
VIRGINIA
Man accused of unlawful filming
A 23-year-old Fairfax County man has been charged with unlawful filming after allegedly taking surreptitious videos of 19 men in the bathrooms of Home Depot stores, police said Friday.
Dquarious Willis, 23, of Fort Belvoir, was arrested on three misdemeanor counts on Wednesday after a two-month investigation, Fairfax County police said. The investigation began when Fort Belvoir military police officers discovered videos on Willis’s phone.
Fairfax County police detectives determined that Willis filmed the men between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19 by occupying a stall next to the victims, police said. Three of the victims have been identified, and police have determined the videos were made at Home Depot stores at 7710 Richmond Hwy. and 6691 Frontier Dr. Most of the videos were taken in the morning hours.
No attorney was listed for Willis in court records.
— Justin Jouvenal