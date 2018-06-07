THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot; another is stabbed

The District’s streak of violence continued Wednesday as a man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington.

The shooting happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Stevens Road SE near the Barry Farm community. Police arrived and found the man with gunshot wounds. He was later identified as Vincent Palmer, 29, of Southeast Washington. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another case, a man was stabbed about 5 p.m. in what police called a domestic incident in the 700 block of 19th Street NE, about a block from Benning Road NE. He was said to be conscious at the time.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man allegedly robs same bank twice

A man allegedly robbed the same bank in Wheaton, Md., twice in six months but finally got caught, police said.

Montgomery County Police said they have charged Michael J. Suah, 22, of Wheaton, with two counts of robbery and theft.

Police said that on Nov. 14, Suah went into a PNC Bank inside a Giant grocery store in the 2900 block of University Boulevard West and handed a teller a note, demanding money. He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, authorities said.

Then he allegedly struck the same bank again on April 13. Surveillance photos showed Suah at the teller’s window in both incidents, police said.

Suah was arrested Tuesday after a police officer noticed him walking along Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. The officer “immediately recognized” Suah as the man wanted in the bank robberies. He stopped and later arrested Suah.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Montgomery County teachers union backs Elrich

The Montgomery County Education Association has endorsed Marc Elrich for county executive, adding the veteran at-large council member to its coveted “Apple Ballot.”

The union, which represents about 14,000 teachers and specialists, endorsed in other races, including county council, earlier this year. But it held off on saying who it would back for the top elected post in Maryland’s most populous county.

Nikki Woodward, chair of the union’s political action and legislative support committee, praised Elrich’s “bold and progressive vision for our schools — schools that are funded adequately and equitably.”

Elrich has racked up a panoply of other endorsements — many from labor unions and progressive groups — in his bid to win the six-way Democratic primary race, which in liberal Montgomery is tantamount to winning the general election.

— Jennifer Barrios

VIRGINIA

Police try to identify graffiti near body

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying graffiti found near the body of a man in Clifton, Va.

James McDonald, 20, of Chantilly, was found dead in a wooded area on May 21, near the 6100 block of Union Village Drive. He had trauma to his upper body, according to Fairfax County Police.

The markings appear to show a heart and a rose.

McDonald was last seen May 15 by a family member, and was reported missing May 19, police said. They tracked his phone and with a search-and-rescue dog found his body.

— Dana Hedgpeth