Swinson’s killing followed two other homicides early Sunday.
Police on Monday identified one of those victims as a 58-year-old Southeast Washington man.
Police said an autopsy showed the victim, Paul L. Butler, was killed by blunt force trauma and his death was a homicide. His body was found about 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of S Street SE.
In a third incident, police responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound in a residence in the 800 block of 19th Street NE. Police said Shanika Williams, 28, of Northeast, died at the scene.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
and Paul Duggan