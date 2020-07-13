THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in SE was 3rd slain Sunday

D.C. police on Monday said a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in Southeast Washington, becoming the third person slain in the city that day.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of 15th Street SE for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found Gary Swinson of Southeast suffering from gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Swinson’s killing followed two other homicides early Sunday.

Police on Monday identified one of those victims as a 58-year-old Southeast Washington man.

Police said an autopsy showed the victim, Paul L. Butler, was killed by blunt force trauma and his death was a homicide. His body was found about 4:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of S Street SE.

In a third incident, police responded around 4 a.m. Sunday to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound in a residence in the 800 block of 19th Street NE. Police said Shanika Williams, 28, of Northeast, died at the scene.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

and Paul Duggan