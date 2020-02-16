— Katherine Shaver

MARYLAND

Off-duty deputy fires at suspected thief

Three people had tried to find a vehicle to steal in Bowie. Two were caught and arrested.

But one guessed wrong and allegedly stole a vehicle outside the home of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The incident unfolded about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday along Dunleigh Drive. Police were called for three people who allegedly were “tampering with vehicles.” Two were arrested by Bowie police and one fled.

AD

Then about 3 a.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy in Prince George’s County “encountered a suspect who was attempting to steal a vehicle from outside of his home,” according to Prince George’s County police.

AD

Officials said that during that encounter, the deputy fired his gun. Authorities said they do not believe the suspect was hit but that the person fled in the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Haymarket man wins $10 million in lottery

On his way home from work recently, Joseph K. Heaton stopped by a Shell gas station in Manassas to buy his occasional Virginia Lottery tickets. After he scratched off one of the Extreme Millions tickets, the station attendant saw him smiling.

AD

On Friday, Heaton collected a $10 million prize from Virginia Lottery officials. He chose a single cash payout and took home $6.57 million, before taxes.

Heaton said he hasn’t decided what to do with the money and has no plans for a new car or extravagant trip. He’ll continue to play the lottery, he said, “when I can afford it.”

Heaton said he plans to work a few more years before retiring.

The owner of the Shell station in the 7000 block of Sudley Road received $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.