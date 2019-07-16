THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally stabbed in domestic incident

A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a domestic-related incident in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, officials said.

D.C. police said the incident happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Euclid Street NW, a few blocks from Meridian Hill Park.

The victim was identified as Ronald Jones of Northwest Washington, and police arrested and charged Alisa Randall, 31, of Northwest Washington with second-degree murder while armed.

— Dana Hedgpeth

2 off-duty firefighters charged with assault

Two off-duty D.C. firefighters and a third person were charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an altercation in downtown Washington on Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW about 3:30 a.m. for a report of disorderly conduct, according to court charging documents. Three people there were asked to leave a restaurant before “returning to confront the officers,” the documents said.

Courtney Barnes, an off-duty firefighter who fire officials said joined the department in 2007, pushed one officer in the chest before striking another with a closed fist, according to the documents. When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly punched a third officer and pushed a fourth.

Kimberly Gorham, another off-duty firefighter who fire officials said joined the department in 2016, punched one officer in the neck and scratched another, the documents said.

A third person also was charged in the altercation.

Barnes and Gorham were charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest in the incident, which was first reported by NBC4. D.C. fire officials said Barnes and Gorham were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case.

Attorneys for the defendants could not immediately be reached for comment.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man is fatally shot near District Heights

A man was shot and killed Monday night in a community outside District Heights, authorities said.

Prince George’s County police said the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 8800 block of Ritchboro Road.

Police identified the victim as Ernest Bowman II, 30, of Northwest Washington. Officials said initially that they do not believe this was a random act.

— Dana Hedgpeth

