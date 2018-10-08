THE DISTRICT

Man fatally stabbed in Southeast

A man was fatally stabbed in a Southeast D.C. parking lot Sunday night, police said Monday.

The incident took place about 8:30 p.m. at the SunTrust Bank in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE. Jean-Claude Jackson, 30, of no fixed address, was found at the location suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital and pronounced dead later that night.

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately available.

— Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Woman dies after scooter collision

A Maryland woman who was injured in a motor scooter collision last week has died, authorities said.

The incident happened Oct. 1. The victim — who was identified as Maria Delmis Lemus-Nolasco, 24, of Silver Spring — was a passenger on the scooter. She was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Wednesday.

Montgomery County police said the crash is under investigation.

The crash happened just before midnight near Veirs Mills and Aspen Hill roads. The initial investigation found that the motor scooter — a Zummer 50cc — was headed east on Veirs Mill and was struck by a car.

The scooter driver was injured but is in stable condition. The car’s driver was not hurt.

— Dana Hegdpeth

Sexual assault in Takoma Park

Authorities in Takoma Park said a woman was sexually assaulted Saturday afternoon near Flower and Carroll avenues.

The incident happened about 3:40 p.m. Police said a 46-year-old woman was passing out brochures when a man approached and assaulted her.

The attacker grabbed her and made “physical sexual advances toward her,” according to police. She was able to get away and the man fled.

Police were searching for the assailant.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Hate crime reports on rise in state

Maryland State Police say reports of hate crimes had increased by more than 100 from 2016 to 2017.

The Capital Gazette cites the newly released numbers in saying that there were 398 reports of hate crimes or bias incidents in 2017 in Maryland compared to 295 in 2016.

The increase was mostly from more densely populated regions, as Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties each had more reported hate crimes.

— Associated Press