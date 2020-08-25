His identity has not been made public.

D.C. police said the man was struck by an Amtrak train.

In a statement, Amtrak said there were 105 passengers aboard the train; none were reported injured. Amtrak said passengers and crew would be transferred to another train.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

One slain, two hurt in Pr. George's shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting late Monday in Prince George’s County, police said.

AD

The incident occurred about 10:35 p.m. in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue in Langley Park, said Officer Antonia Washington, a police spokeswoman.

One of the wounded men was taken to a hospital by rescue personnel, and the other was described as a “walk-in,” meaning he arrived by other means.

Their conditions were not known. The slain man died at the scene, Washington said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Trial date set in suit over Lee statue

A circuit court judge has scheduled a trial for Oct. 19 to consider whether Gov. Ralph Northam can remove the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee from state property on Richmond’s Monument Avenue.

AD

Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled Tuesday against efforts by state Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) to dismiss the case. Marchant stripped some plaintiffs from parts of the suit for lack of standing, and threw out a portion of the case that questioned whether a particular section of state law prohibited Northam (D) from removing the statue.

AD

But the bulk of the suit remains, brought by several residents of the historical neighborhood around the Lee memorial. The residents claim that Northam’s action violates a resolution adopted by the General Assembly in 1889 establishing the monument, as well as promises to protect the statue in the 1887 and 1890 deeds conveying the property to the state.

This is the third version of the lawsuit seeking to protect the statue; two others were withdrawn.