THE DISTRICT

Man found slain Sunday in Southeast

A man was found slain Sunday in a house in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police said officers found him unconscious and unresponsive in the 1800 block of Q Street SE. Officers were sent there a few minutes before 5:30 a.m. after an assault was reported.

Police on Monday identified the man as Ahmed Simms, 37.

A police report said the man had suffered what appeared to be “blunt force trauma to the head.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Martin Weil

Man is killed in NE Washington

A D.C. man was fatally stabbed Sunday night in Northeast Washington, authorities said.

The killing occurred about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Montana Avenue NE, a few blocks from Michigan Avenue.

Police identified the man as Thurman Knight, 59, of Northeast.

The Washington D.C. region has had more than 50 homicides this year. Of those, 35 have been in the District.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

State trooper charged in road-rage incident

A Maryland state trooper has been charged in what police called a road-rage incident on Baltimore’s beltway while off-duty.

Baltimore County police said in a statement Monday that after a man changed lanes Sunday evening, a man in a Volkswagen Jetta pointed a handgun at him and his passenger. The pair provided identifying information about the man, and police say they arrested 28-year-old Zachary Bowen of Reisterstown and learned he’s a trooper.

Bowen is charged with two counts of first- and second-degree assault and a firearms offense.

Maryland State Police say Bowen has been suspended without pay. They say Bowen, who has been on the force since 2012, was assigned to the automotive safety enforcement division.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Bowen.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news