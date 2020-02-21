Police are looking for a suspect or suspects and are trying to determine a motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Man with gunshot wound dies after crash

A man died after being found with a gunshot wound Thursday in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County.

The incident unfolded about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, a few blocks from New Hampshire Avenue.

Police said they responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 44-year-old Brian K. Woods of Silver Spring, outside the car and suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said Woods had been driving the car when it hit a parked vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police. Investigators said Woods wasn’t shot at the scene of the collision. No arrests have been made.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Firefighters injured while battling blaze

Three firefighters were hurt Friday as they fought a house fire in Upper Marlboro.

Prince George’s County Fire Department officials said the fire broke out about 3:37 a.m. in the 10900 block of Dower House Court. When firefighters arrived, they found a home under renovation in which no one was living.

One firefighter fell through a hole in the first floor of the burning home but was able to get out without suffering injuries. Three other firefighters were taken to a hospital for minor burns, officials said. A fifth firefighter was taken to a hospital for reasons that were unrelated to the fire, officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage. The cause is under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Driver dies after medical incident, collision

A 59-year-old Woodbridge man died Thursday after he suffered a medical incident while driving and veered off a Prince William County road, hitting two parked vehicles, police said.

Officials said it happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Village Road near Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge.

Prince William police identified the driver as William Waibel III. Police said Waibel was headed east on Village Drive when he had a medical emergency and drove off the road. His pickup truck hit two unoccupied parked cars before coming to a stop.

Witnesses gave medical assistance to Waibel until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said his death appeared to be “medical related and not the result of injuries sustained during the crash.”