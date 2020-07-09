Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was found by the side of the Capital Laundrymat. In a report, police said the man might have been shot at 17th Street and Benning Road NE. He died at a hospital.

The area of Carver-Langston has been hit hard by violence this year, and residents have complained to police about drug dealing and shootings. It was not immediately clear whether Wednesday’s shooting is connected to some of those recurring problems.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Home invasion victim told to withdraw cash

Two armed men forced their way into a Seven Corners home, abducted an occupant and made the person withdraw money from a nearby bank, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

The brazen home invasion robbery occurred around 11 a.m. on June 29 in the 6000 block of Kelsey Court, police said.

The incident began when the men gained entry to the home of an elderly woman.

One of the men remained with a person at the home while brandishing a firearm, while the other man took a second person to a bank to withdraw money, police said.

The occupants were not hurt in the incident.

Police said they have not received any other reports of similar incidents in the county.

— Justin Jouvenal

Driver, 92, dies after crash in Arlington

A 92-year-old man has died after a crash earlier this week in Arlington, police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in the 4800 block of Eighth Street South, according to Arlington police.

An initial investigation found that the driver, identified as Bolivar Cobos of Arlington, lost control of a vehicle and hit a parked vehicle. He then kept driving before his vehicle flipped over onto the trail, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Thieves use trucks to steal ATMs, police say

Thieves are using trucks as battering rams to steal automatic teller machines from inside local businesses, Baltimore police said.

The thieves sometimes use stolen vehicles to force entry, crashing through storefronts to get at the cash, the Baltimore Sun reported. According to police, the crimes have continued on and off for months.

During the course of one hour on June 27, three stores were hit in west, northeast and midtown Baltimore. The problem has reached the point that some store owners said they’ve taken to emptying the machines nightly, to limit potential losses.

Nearly every case is captured on store video footage, but few have been solved and police can’t point to any particular initiative they’ve formed to take on the string of thefts, other than regular sharing of information across districts.

Police said they recovered DNA and fingerprints from some of the machines but that it hasn’t been enough to file charges.