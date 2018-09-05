A man was killed Wednesday after being pinned by a vehicle in Northwest Washington in what D.C. police say probably was an accident.
The person’s name was not released.
The incident took place in a driveway in the rear of a home in the 2300 block of Tunlaw Road in the Glover Park neighborhood. D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said rescue crews found a man in an alley pinned by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
D.C. police are investigating, Maggiolo said.
— Dana Hedgpeth
and Michael Brice-Saddler
About 100 firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday in Bethesda at a large home that was under renovation.
There were no major injuries, but one firefighter suffered dehydration.
The fire broke out at the two-story, single-family home in the 6900 block of Whittier Boulevard.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and some area roads were closed as crews were at the scene. The damage was estimated to be about $1 million.
Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters were worried that someone was trapped inside the house when they arrived and saw a car in the driveway. But firefighters searched the home and found no one.
— Dana Hedgpeth
Although the Washington area has avoided derechos and tornado outbreaks this year, booming thunder and downpours have come seemingly nonstop. And the data show that the number of thunderstorm days this year is higher than any in at least 4½ decades.
The District has logged 54 thunder days in 2018, which is the most on record, according to data from Iowa Environmental Mesonet.
In August, there were 16 thunderstorm days, which is the most on record for any month since 1973, when thunderstorm data first became available in the data set.
Every month since May has seen an above-normal number of thunderstorm days at Reagan National Airport, where the District’s official weather records are kept. It’s a similar story at Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports.
— Ian Livingston
The toll for a solo driver along the Interstate 66 corridor hit $46.75 during the Wednesday morning rush, approaching a record high.
On Feb. 28, the toll along the eastbound stretch of I-66 hit $47.50.
The tolls are paid by drivers who choose to ride alone and are based on a dynamic pricing system, which changes the rate every six minutes, based on speed and traffic volumes.
Many drivers — and some politicians — have complained about the fluctuating and high toll rates. The toll runs along 10 miles of I-66 inside the Beltway in Northern Virginia. Carpool and public transportation vehicles don’t pay the toll.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday that traffic experts were looking into what was causing the spike in toll rates, but that it may not be any one thing — just simple volume.
About 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were no major accidents on area roads in Northern Virginia, but there was heavy traffic along roads around Ballston, along the highway coming into the District and along the Theodore Roosevelt bridge.
— Dana Hedgpeth