THE DISTRICT

Man found in alley had been pinned by vehicle

A man was killed Wednesday after being pinned by a vehicle in Northwest Washington in what D.C. police say probably was an accident.

The person’s name was not released.

The incident took place in a driveway in the rear of a home in the 2300 block of Tunlaw Road in the Glover Park neighborhood. D.C. fire department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said rescue crews found a man in an alley pinned by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. police are investigating, Maggiolo said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Michael Brice-Saddler

MARYLAND

Bethesda home being renovated is damaged

About 100 firefighters battled a blaze early Wednesday in Bethesda at a large home that was under renovation.

There were no major injuries, but one firefighter suffered dehydration.

The fire broke out at the two-story, single-family home in the 6900 block of Whittier Boulevard.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and some area roads were closed as crews were at the scene. The damage was estimated to be about $1 million.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters were worried that someone was trapped inside the house when they arrived and saw a car in the driveway. But firefighters searched the home and found no one.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

54 thunder days so far, more than in decades

Although the Washington area has avoided derechos and tornado outbreaks this year, booming thunder and downpours have come seemingly nonstop. And the data show that the number of thunderstorm days this year is higher than any in at least 4½ decades.

The District has logged 54 thunder days in 2018, which is the most on record, according to data from Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

In August, there were 16 thunderstorm days, which is the most on record for any month since 1973, when thunderstorm data first became available in the data set.

Every month since May has seen an above-normal number of thunderstorm days at Reagan National Airport, where the District’s official weather records are kept. It’s a similar story at Dulles and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports.

— Ian Livingston

VIRGINIA

Toll for solo drivers on I-66 nears record

The toll for a solo driv­er along the In­ter­state 66 cor­ri­dor hit $46.75 dur­ing the Wednes­day morn­ing rush, ap­proach­ing a record high.

On Feb. 28, the toll along the east­bound stretch of I-66 hit $47.50.

The tolls are paid by driv­ers who choose to ride alone and are based on a dy­nam­ic pric­ing sys­tem, which chan­ges the rate every six min­utes, based on speed and traf­fic vol­umes.

Many driv­ers — and some poli­ti­cians — have com­plained a­bout the fluc­tu­at­ing and high toll rates. The toll runs along 10 miles of I-66 in­side the Beltway in Northern Vir­ginia. Car­pool and pub­lic trans­por­ta­tion vehi­cles don’t pay the toll.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday that traffic experts were looking into what was causing the spike in toll rates, but that it may not be any one thing — just simple volume.

About 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there were no major accidents on area roads in Northern Virginia, but there was heavy traffic along roads around Ballston, along the highway coming into the District and along the Theodore Roosevelt bridge.

— Dana Hedgpeth