No arrest has been made, and police did not comment on a possible motive.

There have been 80 homicides in the District this year, up from 72 at this time in 2019, an 11 percent increase.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Body of slain girl found in Frederick

The body of a 17-year-old girl who was apparently the victim of a homicide was found Saturday in Frederick County, the sheriff’s office said.

The body was found shortly after 5 p.m. by a passerby in a wooded area near a walking trail behind Briargrove Court, the sheriff’s office said. She had apparent injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The site of the discovery was just south of the city of Frederick.

The victim was identified Sunday as a resident of Hagerstown, but no name was given.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of her death, the sheriff’s office said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Fleeing driver fatally strikes mom, daughter

A Virginia mother and daughter died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police, authorities said.

Christi Noelle Jarratt, 42, and Kaitlyn Jarratt, 25, both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday on U.S. Route 460 in Petersburg, police told the Progress-Index. The mother was killed instantly, and the daughter died later at a hospital.

The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. As the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles, authorities said.

Multiple other people were injured and taken to hospitals, according to a Petersburg police statement.

The Progress-Index reported Monday that police have charged Da’ Ryel Harris, 29 — whom authorities identified as the fleeing driver — with two counts of manslaughter and one count of felony eluding, among other charges.

A passenger in the vehicle also faces charges, the newspaper reported.

