He was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dan Morse

Pr. George's detectives probe shooting death

Detectives in Prince George’s County were checking an Adelphi neighborhood Saturday as part of their probe of a homicide the night before.

Mamadou Bah, 22, was found at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road, Prince George’s police said. He had been shot several times.

— Dan Morse and Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Teacher charged with sex crimes

A Fairfax County schoolteacher was charged on Friday with sex crimes involving a teen after he attempted to flee the country, authorities said.

Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, was taken into custody at El Paso International Airport after an investigation, Fairfax police said. Snell was working as a teacher focused on students with learning disabilities at Thoreau Middle School in Vienna.

Fairfax police said they began investigating Snell on Thursday after parents found inappropriate text messages from Snell to a teen and reported them to the school. Police declined to say whether the victim was a student at Thoreau.

Police said Snell became aware of the investigation and left the area as arrest warrants were being authorized. He was tracked to El Paso, where he was taken into custody.

— Justin Jouvenal

