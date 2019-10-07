THE DISTRICT

Man critically injured, three cats die in fire

A man was critically injured and three cats died Monday in a fire in his ground-floor apartment in Northeast Washington, according to the D.C. fire department.

Two D.C. police officers forced open the front door but could not get inside because “conditions were too severe,” said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department.

Maggiolo said three cats died, but firefighters were able to rescue and resuscitate a dog.

The fire was reported a few minutes after 8 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 500 block of 59th Street NE, near Eastern Avenue and the Maryland border.

A cause has not been determined.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist killed in chain-reaction crash

A Landover motorcyclist died Saturday in a chain-reaction crash in Charles County that was touched off when a driver crossed the centerline of a road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified as Timothy Anthony G. Brown, 54, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash occurred in the La Plata area about 3:50 p.m. Saturday after an SUV crossed the centerline of Radio Station Road. The SUV struck an ice cream truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, and the truck flipped over.

That caused several other vehicles to crash, including Brown’s motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said. Brown was flown to a hospital, where he died.

The SUV struck a tree and caught fire, the sheriff’s office said. The drivers of the SUV and the ice cream truck were flown to a hospital. Another person was also injured, authorities said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Chain Bridge reopens after truck overturned

Chain Bridge was closed in both directions for about five hours Monday after a dump truck overturned on the Virginia side just before the bridge.

Arlington police responded around 11:40 a.m. to the accident on North Glebe Road near Chain Bridge Road, which shut down all lanes of the bridge. The bridge reopened about 4:30 p.m.

Arlington County Fire Department officials said the truck driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. The truck was carrying a load of cinder blocks, which spilled onto the roadway.

Glebe Road reopened from Military Road to Chain Bridge about 3:30 p.m., while the bridge reopened about an hour later.

About 15,000 vehicles cross the bridge — which connects northern Arlington and upper Northwest Washington — on an average weekday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Man killed in Loudoun townhouse fire

One man was killed and another person injured in a townhouse fire in Sterling early Sunday, authorities said.

The fire occurred at a two-story townhouse in the 200 block of Giles Place, according to a statement from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Dispatchers first received calls indicating a possible fire about 3 a.m. Subsequent calls indicated a person was possibly trapped inside the home.

Fire and rescue crews arrived and found one person outside with burn injuries. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rescue crews found a man with life-threatening injuries inside the home. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No information regarding the victims was immediately available.

— Teddy Amenabar

State prisons to change religious rules

Virginia prisons are relaxing some of their restrictions on group worship activities and providing religiously compliant meals to inmates following a federal investigation.

The Justice Department announced a settlement Monday with Virginia over an inquiry into whether the Department of Corrections was violating a federal law protecting the religious rights of inmates and other institutionalized people.

Under the agreement, the Department of Corrections is ending a requirement that group-worship activities accommodate a minimum of five inmates. It also eliminates some rules making it harder for inmates to receive meals that accommodate religious needs.

Earlier this year, a coalition of Muslim groups complained to prison officials about a lack of food and water for inmates observing Ramadan.

— Associated Press

