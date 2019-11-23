Federal law prohibits the possession of firearms while using or being addicted to controlled substances.

In online chats, according to court records, Thomasberg and a friend with the initials “B.B.” discussed guns, drug use and neo-Nazism online.

“Yo im gonna start tripping again,” Thomasberg wrote at one point. “Psychedelic Nazis.”

B.B. went on to cooperate in the case.

A defense attorney said in court Friday that Baynes had moved away from white-supremacist views on his own before his arrest in June. “He was on a path of self-motivated rehabilitation,” public defender Shannon Quill said.

She said there has “never been any indication” Baynes was “engaging in any violence.”

U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady said he gave Baynes “credit for stopping on your own.” He added that this was “a real potentially dangerous time for our community because of these associations,” referring to the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville.

— Rachel Weiner

Three injured when tree falls on car

A driver and a juvenile passenger were critically injured Friday when a large tree fell across Purcellville Road, crashing into an SUV. The vehicle had been heading north near Woodgrove High School, northwest of Leesburg, just before 7 p.m.

Firefighters used hydraulic extraction tools to rescue the two front passengers from the vehicle. They were airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department said. An adolescent in the back seat suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the nearby Inova Loudoun Hospital.

The tree was more than two feet in diameter. It’s unclear why it fell. The region experienced morning rain and afternoon wind Friday.

— Jessica Contrera

