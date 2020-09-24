A police report says Washington was shot on a sidewalk in front of the Congress Heights post office, a branch located south of the Congress Heights neighborhood.

The report says a rifle was used in the shooting and ShotSpotter — devices that detect the sounds of gunshots — alerted police to 11 rounds.

AD

Homicides in the District are up about 12 percent this year, compared with this time in 2019.

AD

— Peter Hermann

Md. man is identified as victim in SE crash

Police identified a 40-year-man killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Sousa Bridge in Southeast Washington.

Police identified the victim Wednesday as Christopher Allen Brown of Capitol Heights, Md.

Authorities said Brown was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang west on Pennsylvania Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, which jumped a curb and struck a utility pole. The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m.

Brown died at a hospital, police said. Investigators noted that speed contributed to the crash.

AD

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

District Heights man's death ruled a homicide

The death of a District Heights man who was assaulted in early August has been ruled a homicide by the office of the chief medical examiner in Baltimore, Prince George’s County police said in a news release.

AD

Steven Anthony Thompson, 35, was found unresponsive at a business in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on the afternoon of Aug. 9. Thompson was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries Sept. 4, authorities said.

The cause of death was blunt- force trauma with complications, an autopsy later found.

Police are investigating Thompson’s death and looking for the person who assaulted him. Detectives said they believe the person assaulted Thompson in the store and then fled.