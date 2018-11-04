THE DISTRICT

Man found shot near seniors' residence

A man was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Southeast Washington, police said.

D.C. police spokesman Hugh Carew said officers found the victim at 9:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Street SE. That block,near the District’s border with Maryland, is home to both a residence for senior citizens and a day care.

The man was conscious despite multiple gunshot wounds, Carew said.

— Julie Zauzmer

MARYLAND

Woman in wheelchair is struck by train

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after she was hit by a train when her motorized wheelchair rolled onto the tracks at the Friendship Heights Metro station, authorities said.

Fire department spokesman Doug Buchanan said the incident occurred shortly before noon, and authorities had to free the woman underneath the train. Buchanan said it was unknown how the woman fell, adding that she had “once occupied a wheelchair” before authorities pulled her from the track bed about 12:30 p.m.

Metro said in a tweet that video footage showed the wheelchair proceeding from the platform onto the tracks, where the woman was struck by a Red Line train bound for Shady Grove.

Metro suspended service while fire officials worked to rescue the woman.

— Faiz Siddiqui

THE REGION

Police investigating two separate assaults

Authorities in Loudoun and Montgomery counties are investigating two sexual assaults.

In Loudoun County, a girl told officials she was sexually assaulted Oct. 19 as she walked the grounds of Stone Bridge High School toward Claiborne Parkway in Ashburn.

The girl said sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., she was approached by three teenage boys she did not know.

Officials said she reported that the boys “grabbed her, pulled at her clothing and touched her inappropriately.” The incident was reported to law enforcement officials on Oct. 29, the sheriff’s office said.

In Montgomery County, a woman said she was sexually assaulted about 6:10 a.m. Thursday in Rockville. Police said she was walking on the sidewalk on Shady Grove Road between Key West Avenue and Blackwell Road when a man came up from behind her.

He pushed her to a grassy area and “began to sexually assault her,” police said in a statement.

A passerby heard her yell for help and ran to her, and the man fled, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth