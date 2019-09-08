THE DISTRICT

Man, 19, fatally shot in Northeast Washington

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Northeast Washington late Saturday, authorities said Sunday.

D.C. police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street NE about 10:22 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Once there, they found DeAndre Person of Northeast Washington suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics arrived and treated Person before transporting him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Dan Morse

MARYLAND

Pedestrian dies after being struck twice

A pedestrian was killed in Prince George’s County late Saturday after being struck by two vehicles, authorities said.

About 11:35 p.m., a car on Silver Hill Road in the Suitland area struck the man, who was in the roadway, according to Prince George’s County police. “The victim was then struck a second time by an SUV,” police said on Twitter.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers remained on scene, police said.

— Dan Morse

Police investigate death in Bladensburg

Police in Prince George’s County launched a death investigation Sunday after a woman was found unresponsive in Bladensburg, officials said.

About 7:17 a.m., police were called to the 5900 block of Emerson Street. They found a woman “with trauma to the upper body,” Bladensburg police said.

The officers and paramedics performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead.

A second woman was detained pending questioning.

— Dan Morse

VIRGINIA

Acting city manager tapped in Va. Beach

A longtime Virginia Beach employee will serve as the city’s acting top executive.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city council last week appointed Tom Leahy acting city manager. The move comes after former city manager Dave Hansen resigned amid criticism for his response to a May mass shooting by a city employee.

Leahy previously served as director of public utilities and since 2016 has been deputy city manager.

— Associated Press

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news