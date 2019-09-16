THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Northeast Washington

A man was fatally shot in Northeast Washington on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at 35th and East Capitol streets NE.

Officers responded to reported gunshots and found a man unconscious and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Lamont Munden, 20, of Southeast .

Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The District has reported more than 120 homicides this year.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Arrest made in killing of homeless man

A Chillum man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a homeless man over the weekend.

Guy Young, 40, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Samuel Wright, 33, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both men knew each other and had been involved in a dispute before the shooting, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 5600 block of Sargent Road about 3:45 p.m. Saturday found Wright with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young is in custody in the District and will be extradited to Prince George’s County, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Hogan headed to Australia

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is scheduled to leave next week for an eight-day “infrastructure trade mission” to Australia. He will be joined by Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz and James F. Ports, the executive director of the Transportation Authority.

In a statement, Hogan called the trip an opportunity to “exchange ideas and innovations to modernize our roads, bridges, transit and ports to meet the needs of the 21st century” and to forge partnerships to create jobs.

The trade mission, which runs from Sept. 22-30 and includes visits to Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne, is Hogan’s first since being reelected in 2018 and taking the helm of the National Governors Association this summer.

In his first term, Hogan led trade missions to Asia, Israel and Europe.

— Ovetta Wiggins